Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amir Diamond’s Aux Cord: “One Missed Call” by @JustPEEJ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
PJ Something New

Source: Radio Now Houston / Radio Now Houston

PJ is a hidden gem. Not too many people know about her just yet, but they will soon. Her writing skills are sick and her voice is hella unique. If you end up liking this song, pass it along to someone else you think might enjoy it too. Check out her new video for “One Missed Call” below.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

The stars are out for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the awards show honoring the year's most successful artists! The show, which is hosted this year by American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is already going to be must-see TV because BTS and Halsey will be performing "Boy With Luv," plus performances from Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco and more! Up for awards tonight are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga. Cardi leads all noms with an unprecedented 21 nominations ranging from Top Artist to Top Billboard 200 Album. Mariah Carey will be presented with the Icon Award at the show, which may lead to some amazing diva behavior! See the red carpet galley of the stars below!

Amir Diamond’s Aux Cord: “One Missed Call” by @JustPEEJ [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 10 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 11 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close