Jonas Brothers Announce New Album, ‘Happiness Begins’ + Tour Dates!

The Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

Nick, Kevin and Joe have announced that their new album Happiness Begins arrives June 7 and with that comes a slew of North American tour dates. Joining them is Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. The tour begins on August 8 in Miami and stops in cities all across the United States and Canada including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City and Nashville before wrapping up on October 20th in Los Angeles.

Oh and Houston … the JoBros didn’t forget you. They’ll be here in September for the first time since 2010!

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday, May 10 via Live Nation. So, where are you seeing the Jonas Brothers this summer?

Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins Tour” 2019 Dates: 8/7 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena 8/9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center 8/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena 8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena* 8/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena 8/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena 8/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden 8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center 8/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 8/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 8/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center 8/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 8/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium 9/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena 9/5 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center 9/7 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena 9/8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena 9/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 9/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse 9/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center 9/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center 9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum 9/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center 9/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center 9/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center* 9/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center* 9/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center* 9/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center 10/1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center 10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena 10/5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena 10/6 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center 10/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center 10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena 10/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome 10/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center 10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center 10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena 10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena 10/20, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *Bebe Rexha not performing

Jonas Brothers Announce New Album, ‘Happiness Begins’ + Tour Dates! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

