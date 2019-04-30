Good lord, we’re old.
15 years ago today, the classic teen flick Mean Girls hit the big screen. Which means, 15 years ago today we learned about the Plastics, “that’s so fetch,” “she doesn’t even go here” and one very specific date that is key to Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels (October 3).
Not only did the film give us the tradition of wearing pink on Wednesday, we got Mean Girls Day out of it. Oh and also a classic Ariana Grande video in “thank u, next” that damn near spoofed the entire movie from top to bottom.
So thank you Mean Girls for all you’ve given us! You go Glen Coco!
RELATED: 28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes That Are Still Valid AF Today
RELATED: So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise Of Their Life On ‘Jimmy Fallon’
So Fetch: Fans Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary Of Mean Girls was originally published on radionowhouston.com