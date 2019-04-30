So Fetch: Fans Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary Of Mean Girls

Good lord, we’re old.

15 years ago today, the classic teen flick Mean Girls hit the big screen. Which means, 15 years ago today we learned about the Plastics, “that’s so fetch,” “she doesn’t even go here” and one very specific date that is key to Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels (October 3).

Not only did the film give us the tradition of wearing pink on Wednesday, we got Mean Girls Day out of it. Oh and also a classic Ariana Grande video in “thank u, next” that damn near spoofed the entire movie from top to bottom.

So thank you Mean Girls for all you’ve given us! You go Glen Coco!

15 years ago today we were all personally victimized by Regina George! Happy 15 years to #MeanGirls pic.twitter.com/l1ArmedTjA — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) April 30, 2019

Game of Thrones but with Mean Girls subtitles. pic.twitter.com/QX0PNfcBRq — aly (@weirwoodthrone) April 26, 2019

In honor of the 15th anniversary of Mean Girls, we present The Long Night—retold. pic.twitter.com/83zKUR0hrZ — HBO (@HBO) April 30, 2019

Happy 15th anniversary to the film that provided us with some of the best quotes in film history 💓💘 THANK U, MEAN GIRLS 💕 pic.twitter.com/f0eOHvkxkn — boohoo.com (@boohoo) April 30, 2019

