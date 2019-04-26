Taylor’s Back! Watch Taylor Swift And Brendon Urie’s New Video, “ME!” [WATCH]

Taylor Swift is back!

The pop star is a magical queen in her brand new music video for “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie.

The video features Swift and the Panic! at The Disco frontman in a color Mary Poppins style world with butterflies, flowers and a cameo from two of the closest Swifies, cats Meredith and Olivia.

Swift had been teasing fans for weeks with new music and “ME!” marks her first new song since 2017’s Reputation. Instead of going into full-blown revenge mode as she did there, Taylor is all about pastel colors, love and hearts. She told Robin Roberts of Good Morning America that “ME!” is about “embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it.” She added, “I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Watch the video for Taylor Swift’s “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie, below:

