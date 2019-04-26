Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Google ‘Snaps’ With Thanos Inspired Search Result To Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Leave a comment
Avengers End Game Poster

Source: MARVEL STUDIOS / Marvel

Avengers: Endgame finally arrived in theaters last night and fans have been either in their feelings, dodging spoilers or planning return trips to the theater. Well, Google has a surprise for Marvel fans who are excited about the final chapter in the current Avengers arc.

In honor of the film’s release, Google created a fun Easter egg where if you Google “Thanos,” and click on the Infinity Gauntlet (you’ll know it when you see it), it triggers a “snap.”

The result? Half of your search results get cut in half and disintegrate into dust!

Click it again, and they all return. You can see the “snap” in action below.

The highly anticipated film is expected to break box office records this weekend and is the conclusion to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

RELATED: The Best Photos From The World Premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

RELATED: Internet Haters Leaked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage On Social Media, Russo Brothers React

RELATED: The 7 Marvel Movies You Must Watch Before Seeing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Google ‘Snaps’ With Thanos Inspired Search Result To Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 10 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 11 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close