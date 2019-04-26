Avengers: Endgame finally arrived in theaters last night and fans have been either in their feelings, dodging spoilers or planning return trips to the theater. Well, Google has a surprise for Marvel fans who are excited about the final chapter in the current Avengers arc.

In honor of the film’s release, Google created a fun Easter egg where if you Google “Thanos,” and click on the Infinity Gauntlet (you’ll know it when you see it), it triggers a “snap.”

The result? Half of your search results get cut in half and disintegrate into dust!

Click it again, and they all return. You can see the “snap” in action below.

The highly anticipated film is expected to break box office records this weekend and is the conclusion to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Google ‘Snaps’ With Thanos Inspired Search Result To Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

