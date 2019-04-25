Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019

Leave a comment

 

INDIO, CA.-- APRIL 20, 2014--The Sahara tent was packed for the performance of Showtek, a brother DJ

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Some Coachella concertgoers came home with an unwanted souvenir.

According to TMZ, there was a spike in Herpes at this years festival.

More than a thousand cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

During the first 2 days of the festival, 250 people were treated for Herpes.

Yikes! It almost makes you wish you weren’t there.

Source: TMZ

Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019 was originally published on 92q.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 10 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 11 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 12 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close