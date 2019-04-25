Some Coachella concertgoers came home with an unwanted souvenir.
According to TMZ, there was a spike in Herpes at this years festival.
More than a thousand cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.
During the first 2 days of the festival, 250 people were treated for Herpes.
Yikes! It almost makes you wish you weren’t there.
Source: TMZ
Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019 was originally published on 92q.com
