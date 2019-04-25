Some Coachella concertgoers came home with an unwanted souvenir.

According to TMZ, there was a spike in Herpes at this years festival.

More than a thousand cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

During the first 2 days of the festival, 250 people were treated for Herpes.

Yikes! It almost makes you wish you weren’t there.

Source: TMZ

Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019 was originally published on 92q.com

