‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Tyler Blackburn Comes Out As Bisexual

“Pretty Little Liars” actor Tyler Blackburn is opening up about his sexuality in a new interview.

“I’m queer,” Blackburn revealed to The Advocate magazine “I’ve identified as bisexual since a teenager. just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart.”

Blackburn, who played Caleb Rivers for seven seasons on Pretty Little Liars and is currently starring on the CW series Roswell, New Mexico, where he plays Alex Manes, a gay war veteran and amputee.

The actor said he’s tired of caring what people think.

“I just want to live my truth and feel OK with experiencing love and experiencing self-love,” he said, adding, “Yes, there is an element of, I want to feel like it’s OK to hold my boyfriend’s hand as I’m walking down the street, and not worry. Is someone going to look and be like, ‘Whoa, is that guy from that show? I didn’t know that [he was queer.]’ I want to own my space now.”

“Now we’re at a place where fluidity is spoken about in such a beautiful way that it doesn’t make me feel as pressured to have it figured out,” Blackburn added.

SOURCE: Advocate Magazine

RELATED: Lucy Hale Will Play Katy Keene In The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff

RELATED: “PLL” Star Shay Mitchell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage in 2018

RELATED: ‘PLL’ Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Patrick J. Adams [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: