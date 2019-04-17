Indy
Former Lawrence Central Star Kyle Guy Declares For NBA Draft

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

Virginia star Kyle Guy announced in a statement Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2019 NBA draft.

The former Lawrence Central High School standout hit three clutch free throws late to lead the Cavaliers to a 63-62 win over Auburn in the Final Four, followed by 24 points performance in the team’s 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech in the national championship earlier this month. Plus, he led Virginia in scoring each of the past two years, including 15.4 points per game in 2018-19.

An Indianapolis native, Guy played for Lawerence Central High School, where he averaged 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his senior season leading him to be selected as a McDonalds All-American and as Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.

