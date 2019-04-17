sports
‘Drake Curse’ Is Real: Soccer Club Bans Players from Taking Photos with Drizzy

Someone hand Drake a Golden State Warrior jersey.

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

The ultimate kiss of death to your sports team seems to be having Drake wear the squad’s jersey, or in this particular case, a player taking a photo with Drake. One soccer club learned the hard way the “Drake curse” is no joke.

The French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently fell victim to the curse after Layvin Kurzawa, a player on the team, took a photo with Drizzy before a championship match. Two days later, PSG lost the match, suffering their worst loss in team history. FOX Sports reports lost their captain and another player to injuries in the same game.

Roma, an Italian soccer club, took notice and proactively (and seemingly jokingly) announced its players will not be allowed to take photos with Aubrey until the end of the season. The team might be on to something here with this move, though.

The so-called “Drake curse” has claimed many victims, which include NBA teams and MMA fighters as well. Another example of Drake’s bad juju working: Max Holloway 13-fight win streak came to an end after he was mentioned by the rapper in one of his songs.

As you can imagine, Twitter is all over this theory and placed the Drake photo-ops with teams players next to the losses that followed after the IG moments.

Interestingly enough, Drizzy is the Global Ambassador for his childhood basketball team the Toronto Raptors. While the team has seen a resurgence becoming one of the NBA’s powerhouse franchises in recent years, they have not been able to take that next step to become champions. Kyle Lowry might be affected by the curse, but has yet to address it because he is notoriously known for stinking it up in the playoffs. Will Kawhi Leonard be enough to hold off the “Drake curse?”

*Kawhi Leonard laugh* only time will tell.

‘Drake Curse’ Is Real: Soccer Club Bans Players from Taking Photos with Drizzy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

