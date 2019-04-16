BTS And Halsey Now Own Some Very Special YouTube Records

If it wasn’t already official, it’s official now. BTS and Halsey‘s “Boy With Luv” video broke the record for most viewed 24 hour debut in YouTube history. Beginning on April 12 (last Friday), it was able to amass an absurd 74.6 million views in its first day live. Of course, the video arrived on the same day as the South Korean group released their Map of the Soul: Persona album.

To add to it, the video is now the fastest video EVER to pick up 100 million views, reaching that plateau in just two days.

BLACKPINK previously held the title with their “Kill This Love” video picking up 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours of release. Before that, Ariana Grande held the title with her “thank u, next” video picking up 55.4 million views in the same time frame.

Don’t expect it to be the only record BTS breaks this coming week. The boys have a shot at yet another No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and this past Saturday, they became the first Korean act to perform on Saturday Night Live and will perform “Boy With Luv” live at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

