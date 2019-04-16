National
HomeNational

Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Recalled Over Mystery Ingredient

Leave a comment
Chips Ahoy! THINS THIN-credible Cookie Jar

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

The makers of Nabisco’s Chewy Chips Ahoy! have issued a voluntary recall of boxes of the snack. They said some boxes may contain a mysterious “solidified ingredient” that could sicken customers.

“Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received,” the cookie firm Mondelez Global LLC said in a press release.

The recall is limited to 13-ounce packages with “best sell by” dates of Sept. 7, 8, 14 and 15 of 2019 in the U.S..

Anyone with problem packages is urged to toss them in the trash or return them to stores for a full refund.

Customers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.

Source: New York Post

Chips Ahoy! Chewy Cookies Recalled Over Mystery Ingredient was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 10 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 11 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 12 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 12 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close