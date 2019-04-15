National
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from “Total Destruction”

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST:

Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC.

As of Monday afternoon, the spire of the cathedral had fallen and the roof collapsed. But, the towers are expected to be okay.

Firefighters at the scene said all efforts are being directed towards saving the artwork stored at the back of the cathedral.

ORIGINAL:

First responders in Paris, France are battling a fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

According to reports, the fire appears to be coming from inside the cathedral.

The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, it’s considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.
Notre Dame is one of Paris’ most popular attractions, drawing an estimated 13 million visitors a year.

This is a developing story.

