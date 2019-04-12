Entertainment News
Star Wars Episode IX: ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ — See The Trailer!

Wait, this is real!

The teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX – which is titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived. Director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and the cast of the final film in the now four decade spanning Skywalker saga unveiled the trailer during a panel at Star Wars Celebration on Friday.

Taking place years after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey, Fnn, Poe Dameron, and the remaining rebels of the Resistance have not only survive the onslaught from the First Order but have also reinforced their ranks. One more battle with Kylo Ren approaches and now his disciples, the Knights of Ren along with a new class of First Order stormtroopers are here with the intent to wipe them out.

“This movie, it’s about the new generation, and what they’ve inherited, the light and the dark, and asking the question as they face the greatest evil ‘Are they prepared? Are they ready?’” Abrams said during today’s Episode IX panel.

The film hits theaters on December 20, starring Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Billie Lourd as Lieutenant Connix, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and the return of Billy Dee Williams, who reprises his role as Lando Calrissian.

Also, Carrie Fisher returns as General Leia Organa as Abrams used previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to make up for her role.

Star Wars Episode IX: 'The Rise Of Skywalker' — See The Trailer! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

