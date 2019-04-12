Entertainment News
Demi Lovato Got A New Haircut For Spring & It Looks So Good [PHOTOS]

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Demi Lovato looks feeling good and she is’s rocking a new short hair style too!

The “Cool for the Summer” singer debuted a spring-ready hair cut, with much darker color as well on her IG story on Thursday evening.

According to her stylist, Lovato has been wearing extensions and growing her hair out and she wanted a new style to represent how she has been feeling, which is “great“.

Via EOnline

“Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that,” Amber Maynard Bolt, the master stylist at Nine Zero One Salon says of Lovato’s new ‘do in a press release. “She’s been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up.”

Lovato has largely been focused on healing since overdosing last July and we can’t wait to see what she has planned for this spring!

RELATED: WATCH: Demi Lovato Knocks Jay Glazer’s Tooth Out During Training Session [VIDEO]

RELATED: Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Demi Lovato Was The Most Googled Person Of 2018

SOURCE: Twitter, EOnline

