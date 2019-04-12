Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Brown Showcases His MJ-Inspired Dance Moves In “Back To Love”

Leave a comment
Chris Brown Performs On NBC's 'Today' - July 15, 2011

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

You can clearly see how much Michael Jackson inspired Chris Brown. Breezy is a living legend. I love this man’s music and talent, despite the mistakes he’s made in the past. He’s been apologetic, but it seems like that’s all people remember him for. I’m able to look past it and appreciate his artistry regardless. You go, boy!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Tori Kelly - Wortham Center

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

10 photos Launch gallery

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

Chris Brown Showcases His MJ-Inspired Dance Moves In “Back To Love” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 9 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 10 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 12 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 12 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 12 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close