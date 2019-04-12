You can clearly see how much Michael Jackson inspired Chris Brown. Breezy is a living legend. I love this man’s music and talent, despite the mistakes he’s made in the past. He’s been apologetic, but it seems like that’s all people remember him for. I’m able to look past it and appreciate his artistry regardless. You go, boy!
Chris Brown Showcases His MJ-Inspired Dance Moves In “Back To Love” was originally published on radionowhouston.com
