Kim Kardashian Is Studying To Become A Lawyer, Plans On Taking The Bar Exam In 2022

Kim Kardashian is looking to take on a new title soon following in the footsteps of her father as a lawyer.

via: TheShaderoom

According to @Vogue, Kim has been studying to become a lawyer very quietly for the last year. Though Kim hasn’t specifically gone to law school, she is doing a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. For those who don’t know California is one of the few states that allows someone to become a lawyer and take the bar exam without going to law school.

Kim’s goal is to take the bar by 2022. Though the new career path is a shocking revelation, it was a decision she had to really consider, she said: “I had to think long and hard about this.” She also added: “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more,”

