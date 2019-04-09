Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Donates $113K To Fight Anti-LGBTQ Bills In Tennessee

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 13, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Taylor Swift is making sure you know where she lies in support of the LGBTQ community.

On Monday, the “Bad Blood” singer donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project – the Nashville based pro-LGBTQ advocacy group according to the group’s executive director Chris Sanders.

“Honored and grateful for the contribution”, Sanders said, “Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear.”

The foundation advocates for the equal rights of LGBTQ individuals in Tennessee.

Along with the donation, Swift sent a handwritten letter to Sanders, praising the project’s push back against the commonly referred “Slate of Hate,” a group of bills that purposefully discriminate against LGBTQ individuals in the state.

“Dear Chris, I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘Slate of Hate’ in our state legislature,” Swift wrote. “Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

