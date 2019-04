My top three movies are Sister Act 2, Big Daddy & White Chicks. I was shook when I saw that Busy Phillips took a stab at recreating that epic dance battle from the classic film (starring the Wayans Brothers). There’s been rumors that a White Chicks 2 could happen. I’m here for it. BRING IT!!! **Waits for Shawn or Marlon to say “Oh, it’s already been broughten”** lol

Watch Busy Phillips Recreate Her Epic “White Chicks” Dance Battle [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com