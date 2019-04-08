BTS Announce ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Tracklist

BTS just released the track list for their upcoming new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

Big Hit Entertainment announced the news on social media on Monday, hours after the group teased their collaboration with Halsey. The album with feature seven songs featuring tracks such as “Intro: Persona,” “(Mikrokosomos),” “Make It Right,” “HOME,” “Jamias Vu,” and “Dionysus.”

The news didn’t take long to go viral. Hashtags such as #PersonaTracklist along with phrases such as “Dionysus” and “James Vu” began trending worldwide on Twitter. I mean, there are songs on here listed about Greek Gods and French words so you could expect the BTS Army to kind of wild out a bit.

Map of the Soul: Persona is the group’s seventh studio album and arrives on April 12th. It’s the follow-up to the Love Yourself trilogy released between 2017 and 2018. The second album of the trilogy, Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording Package. And there’s already 2.6 million copies that have been sold on pre-order for the album, which makes it known that this may be the biggest BTS album yet.

