Dave Bautista Announces His Retirement From WWE

Following WrestleMania 35, Dave Bautista announced on Twitter his retirement from professional wrestling.
Bautista made the announcement after his loss to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at MetLife Stadium.
This news didn’t surprise many fans, because he previously spoke in media interviews of wanting to return to WWE for one more run and a match with Triple H at WrestleMania.
At 50-years-old, the WWE superstar, turned movie star certainly great career in the ring as a six-time World Champion, and winner of the Royal Rumble in 2005 and 2014.
Batista came back to WWE twice because he loves being a pro wrestler. For that, fans can only say thank you. We know he will go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.
To all the @wwe fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you. From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give. I’ll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey ✌🏼#dreamchaser #wrestlemania35