Sophie Turner Says Maisie Williams Will Be Maid of Honor At Her Wedding

'Game of Thrones' season 8 premiere

Source: Chloe Bell/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams basically grew up together on the set of Game of Thrones, earning their roles as Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, since the show began 10 years ago. Since then we have seen their friendship blossom into a sisterhood, which now includes a part in Sophie’s upcoming wedding.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO show, Turner revealed that Williams, will be one of the two maid of honors at her upcoming wedding to Joe Jonas.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” she said with a laugh. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Jonas revealed during an interview last month, that the couple is planning to tie the knot this summer.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.

