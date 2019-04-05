The Bella Twins Are Coming To Indy In September

Brie and Nikki Bella are coming to Indy!

According to the Indy Star, the Bella Twins will be attending to the IndyStar Wine & Food Experience in Carmel on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Clay Terrace in Indianapolis, IN.

The IndyStar Wine & Food Experience is a USA TODAY NETWORK event and is part of a 10-city tour celebrating the best chefs, wine and food in our communities.

This will be third time in Indianapolis and the event is described as a sophisticated, yet welcoming occasion surrounding a festive topic of global appeal with food & drinks that include celebrity chef Meet & Greets, chef demonstrations, sommelier classes, and exclusive local samplings from the best restaurants in town.

Known for the years of success with WWE, the Bella Twins are both former Divas Champions, with Nikki having held the title twice and Brie once.

Nikki, recently announced that she will retire from the WWE during the season finale of Total Bellas last month and is dating Dancing with the Stars Artem Chigvintsev after John Cena split. While Brie is the wife of WWE champion Bryan Lloyd Danielson, they have 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

Nikki & Brie Bella, Ryan Hill, and Tim & Mark Wiegard recently crafted Belle Radici, a wine created to celebrate their collective love of wine and the earth. Aromas of caramel and red berry open up into flavors of currant, mocha and raspberry.

SOURCE: IndyStar, WineAndFood.USAToday.Com

