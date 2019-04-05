Indiana freshman star Romeo Langford says he plans to declare for the NBA Draft next week, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“I plan on officially declaring for the draft next week,” Langford told Givony.

Langford was a 5-star recruit and considered to be one of the top players in the class of 2018 coming out of New Albany High School last season, earning Indiana Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American honors.

As a freshman this season he led the Hoosiers with a 16.5-point scoring average, while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors and being named to the conference’s all-freshman team.

At 6-foot-6 with a 6-11 wingspan, he is expected to be a top prospect in the upcoming NBA draft, with his ability to create offense and score anywhere on the floor, and defend multiple positions.

However, his first task is getting surgery on his thumb that he injured in late November. Lanford told ESPN that he played nearly the entire season with a torn ligament in his thumb and is scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis to address the injury.

“I hurt my thumb right before the Duke game in practice,” Langford said. That game was Nov. 27, and Langford said the thumb has been hurting ever since.”

“I tried to keep going with the injury instead of shutting it down, just because I wanted to experience college basketball and I wanted to be there for my teammates and help them be all that they can be,” Langford continued. “I think that shows NBA teams how tough I am.”

The 2019 NBA draft is scheduled for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m looking forward to showing NBA teams all the things that they didn’t see out of me during the college basketball season,” Langford told ESPN.

SOURCE: ESPN

IU’s Romeo Langford Will Declare for 2019 NBA Draft was originally published on hot963.com

