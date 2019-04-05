Indy
HomeIndy

IU’s Romeo Langford Will Declare for 2019 NBA Draft

Leave a comment
Indiana v Rutgers

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

Indiana freshman star Romeo Langford says he plans to declare for the NBA Draft next week, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“I plan on officially declaring for the draft next week,” Langford told Givony.

Langford was a 5-star recruit and considered to be one of the top players in the class of 2018 coming out of New Albany High School last season, earning Indiana Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American honors.

As a freshman this season he led the Hoosiers with a 16.5-point scoring average, while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors and being named to the conference’s all-freshman team.

At 6-foot-6 with a 6-11 wingspan, he is expected to be a top prospect in the upcoming NBA draft, with his ability to create offense and score anywhere on the floor, and defend multiple positions.

However, his first task is getting surgery on his thumb that he injured in late November. Lanford told ESPN that he played nearly the entire season with a torn ligament in his thumb and is scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis to address the injury.

“I hurt my thumb right before the Duke game in practice,” Langford said. That game was Nov. 27, and Langford said the thumb has been hurting ever since.”

“I tried to keep going with the injury instead of shutting it down, just because I wanted to experience college basketball and I wanted to be there for my teammates and help them be all that they can be,” Langford continued. “I think that shows NBA teams how tough I am.”

The 2019 NBA draft is scheduled for June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m looking forward to showing NBA teams all the things that they didn’t see out of me during the college basketball season,” Langford told ESPN.

SOURCE: ESPN

The Latest:

IU’s Romeo Langford Will Declare for 2019 NBA Draft was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 9 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 10 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 12 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 12 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 12 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close