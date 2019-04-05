Jay Sean Is Back “With You (feat. Gucci Mane & Kash Doll)” [VIDEO]

It’s been a while since we’ve heard something from Jay Sean. His voice brings back so many nostalgia. I miss those days of riding around the city, enjoying the weather and not having to worry about having to pay bills. TAKE ME BACK!!! Lol Check out Jay Sean’s new song “With You (ft. Gucci Mane & Kash Doll)” here:

