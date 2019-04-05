Entertainment News
Watch The Chainsmokers & 5SOS Rock Out To “Who Do You Love” LIVE

5 Seconds of Summer WNOW - Indianapolis

Source: Troy Schieman / Troy Schieman

One of my favorite songs on the radio right now is “Who Do You Love.” The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds Of Summers is a perfect blend. I connect so much to these lyrics. I’m pretty sure a lot of people can relate to them. Check out their live performance below.

Tori Kelly - Wortham Center

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

Watch The Chainsmokers & 5SOS Rock Out To “Who Do You Love” LIVE was originally published on radionowhouston.com

