Britney Spears Reportedly Checks Into Mental Health Facility

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Britney Spears is taking care of herself mentally.

According to TMZ, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility about a week ago, where she will live for 30 days.

Spears reportedly admitted herself after being distraught over her dad, Jamie Spears’ illness, who has had 2 surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon, with his last surgery having some complications.

Spears put her Vegas residency on hold to care for her dad, sharing a special message about him with her fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

SOURCE: TMZ

comments – add yours
