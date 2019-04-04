Britney Spears Reportedly Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears is taking care of herself mentally.

According to TMZ, Spears checked herself into a mental health facility about a week ago, where she will live for 30 days.

Spears reportedly admitted herself after being distraught over her dad, Jamie Spears’ illness, who has had 2 surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon, with his last surgery having some complications.

Spears put her Vegas residency on hold to care for her dad, sharing a special message about him with her fans on Instagram.

SOURCE: TMZ

