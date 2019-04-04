Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

What’s Next For NBC’s “This Is Us?”

Leave a comment
NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

The last two minutes of the “This Is Us” Season 3 finale left me with so many questions. The main thing I wanted to know is “Where is Kate, Annie & Miguel?” Now, granted…Deja is missing too, but I highly doubt that she has ANYTHING to do with this twist. I firmly believe that Kate passed away. I think she died and the “Pin The Tail On The Donkey” and sidewalk chalk were little Jack’s favorite things to play with her when his mommy was live.

THEN…. I did some research and it jogged my memory that when THE BIG THREE were younger, they would play pin the tail on the donkey. That makes it make even more sense!! I also found out that the season finale of Season 2 is someway tied into the way the “THIS IS US” story will end. If you remember, it seemed like Tess was about to adopt a child and brought Randall along with her. I’m thinking the chalk and ‘Pin The Tail’ is to help welcome Tess’ child to the family and teach him about his late Aunt Kate.

Only time will tell if my theories ring true. BRING ON, SEASON FOUR!!! -Amir Diamond

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Tori Kelly - Wortham Center

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

10 photos Launch gallery

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

What’s Next For NBC’s “This Is Us?” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 9 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 9 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 10 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 10 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 12 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 12 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 12 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close