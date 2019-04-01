Enjoy ‘Taco Tuesday’ At All Carniceria Guanajuato Restaurants for World Autism Day

Indy
Chicken Tacos

April is Autism Awareness Month. World Autism Day is Tuesday, April 2nd and we are doing part to help raise awareness and funds for autism.

All day Tuesday (April 2nd) stop by any and all Carniceria Guanajuato’ restaurant locations for lunch and all proceeds from the restaurants will go to Damar Services!

Started by two parents wanting the best for their own children with disabilities, Damar Services sets itself apart by delivering remarkable care and remarkable results for remarkable people of all ages and with a wide range of needs, including autism.

So please join us, as we continue to raise awareness and funds for Damar Services and those constantly affected by autism and we will see you for lunch at Guanajuato’s!

Below are the locations of all the Carniceria Guanajuato restaurants, Luis Fresh Market and El Paisano Warehouse that are participating in our fight to bring more awareness to autism.

Carniceria Guanajuato #1 – 1269 Oliver Ave, Indianápolis 46221

Carniceria Guanajuato #23110 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Carniceria Guanajuato #3 – 5210 W Pike Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Luis Fresh Market – 8170 E 21st St Indianapolis, IN 46219

El Paisano Warehouse – 6450 Gateway Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254

If you’re interested in learning more about Damar services for children and families, click here. To learn about services for adults, click here.

