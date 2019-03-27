Irish Authorities Reportedly Investigating (Now Retired) Conor McGregor For Sexual Assault

Conor McGregor officially retired again on Tuesday (Mar.26), but news of being investigated by Irish authorities following a sexual assault accusation reported by a woman back in December has people talking.

The New York Times’ report on the investigation came hours after Conor McGregor announced he was leaving the world of Mixed Martial Arts once again. Sources close to the situation say the incident happened at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin where the fighter recently booked a penthouse in December. Details in the report indicated McGregor stays at the hotel occasionally and was there when the alleged incident took place.

The rumor of this story has been out there for awhile now https://t.co/whSqBlsOso — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) March 26, 2019

Laws in Ireland prohibit the press from naming suspects in rape cases until they are convicted, but reports did indicate the suspect was an “unnamed sportsman” and was arrested and taken into custody for questioning. Speaking with ESPN, Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for Conor McGregor’s legal team commented on the allegations levied against her client in the New York Times report stating:

“This story has been circulating for some time, and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” she said. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future, it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

There is no word on whether McGregor’s retirement had anything to do with the timing of the mentioning of the ongoing investigation against him. The UFC fighter has had a string of incidents involving the law in recent years. He was hit with assault and mischief charges in New York for attacking a bus in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. Just a couple of months he was arrested for taking and smashing a fan’s phone. Looks like his retirement isn’t going as smoothly as he hoped it would.

