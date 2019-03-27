Are Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Thinking About Marriage?

Could Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship lead to the alter soon?

According to People, the answer is yes. The two have already reportedly taken the steps of meeting each other’s families, even spending some time together with Scarlett’s four-year-old daughter, Rose.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Scarlett is very happy.”

“There is marriage talk with Colin,” the insider says.

Johansson and the Saturday Night Love star first began publicly dating in November of 2017, after she finalized her divorce from her second husband Dauriac, in September 2017. Johansson was also once married to actor Ryan Reynolds, who has since re-married actress Blake Lively.

“She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn’t last,” the insider says. “She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days.”

SOURCE: People

