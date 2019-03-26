Batman And Wife! Indy Couple Get Married At White Castle With Superhero Theme [VIDEO]

We always knew Batman and Robin were meant to be together forever and apparently so did Indy couple and middle school sweethearts Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson.

Brandi and Jeffrey tied the knot at a local White Castle restaurant on early Saturday afternoon after winning Radio Now 100.9’s annual White Castle Wedding contest, where they submitted a story saying why they deserved to be married in the restaurant.

The wedding was a superhero theme, with Brandi dressed as Robin and Jeffrey dressed as Batman with Joe of The Joe & Alex Show officiating the ceremony.

After exchanging vows, rings and a kiss to seal the deal, the happy couple along with their close family and friends enjoyed cake, their favorite entrees from White Castle and more!

