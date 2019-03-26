sports
Conor McGregor Announces His Retirement On Twitter

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

On early Tuesday morning, MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art.”

This is not the first time time McGregor has announced his retirement, he made a similar announcement on Twitter back in 2016.

UFC Preside Dana White shared his thoughts on McGregor’s retirement announcement in text messages sent to ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto.

McGregor’s last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated him in October 2018. A brawl after the fight landed him a six-month suspension, which was due to expire on April 7th of this year.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

