Conor McGregor Announces His Retirement On Twitter

On early Tuesday morning, MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art.”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

This is not the first time time McGregor has announced his retirement, he made a similar announcement on Twitter back in 2016.

UFC Preside Dana White shared his thoughts on McGregor’s retirement announcement in text messages sent to ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto.

Statement from Dana White (@danawhite) on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement moments ago, via text. pic.twitter.com/MNPnYypKPn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2019

McGregor’s last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated him in October 2018. A brawl after the fight landed him a six-month suspension, which was due to expire on April 7th of this year.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The Latest:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: