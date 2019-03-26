On early Tuesday morning, MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art.”
This is not the first time time McGregor has announced his retirement, he made a similar announcement on Twitter back in 2016.
UFC Preside Dana White shared his thoughts on McGregor’s retirement announcement in text messages sent to ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto.
McGregor’s last fight was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated him in October 2018. A brawl after the fight landed him a six-month suspension, which was due to expire on April 7th of this year.
This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
The Latest:
- Conor McGregor Announces His Retirement On Twitter
- NEW VIDEO!! The Chainsmokers & 5SOS “Who Do You Love?”
- Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO]
- Which Former Indiana HS Basketball Players Are Left In This Year’s NCAA Tournament?
- #MurderMonday PODCAST: Polly Klaas-Abducted From Her Sleepover
- Ashley Tisdale Just Teased That She’s Making An Announcement Next Week
- This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge Watch All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies
- Are You Here For It?! CVS Is Now Launching CBD Products, Soon To Be Available in 800 Locations
- Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death: 8 Thought-Provoking Truths We Learned From Emilia Clarke’s Personal Essay
- A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours