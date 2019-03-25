Nikki Bella is retiring.
The 35-year-old announced that she will retire from the WWE during the season finale of Total Bellas over the weekend.
“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” she said to her family at dinner, “So I realized like, why am I doing this — I don’t feel good.”
“I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully.” She continued. “Here’s to closing one chapter and the next one opening.”
Nikki joined the WWE back in 2007 and since then has been a 2-time WWE Divas champion and along with her twin sister Brie Bella, one of the most popular women in the history of the company.
RELATED: Nikki Bella Is Reportedly Dating DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena Split
RELATED: Nikki Bella On Ex-John Cena: “It’s Confusing Because I’m Still In Love With Him”
RELATED: John Cena and Nikki Bella Call It Quits & End Their Engagement
The Latest:
- NEW VIDEO!! The Chainsmokers & 5SOS “Who Do You Love?”
- Nikki Bella Announces Retirement From WWE [VIDEO]
- Which Former Indiana HS Basketball Players Are Left In This Year’s NCAA Tournament?
- #MurderMonday PODCAST: Polly Klaas-Abducted From Her Sleepover
- Ashley Tisdale Just Teased That She’s Making An Announcement Next Week
- This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge Watch All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies
- Are You Here For It?! CVS Is Now Launching CBD Products, Soon To Be Available in 800 Locations
- Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death: 8 Thought-Provoking Truths We Learned From Emilia Clarke’s Personal Essay
- A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access To Your Password
- PODCAST: Joe Is Starting Couple’s Therapy