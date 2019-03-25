MurderMonday PODCAST: Polly Klaas-Abducted From Her Sleepover

She was 12 years old when she had her friends over to spend the night a few weeks before Halloween. Suddenly, Polly is abducted from her bedroom in front of her friends by a strange man. America grieved over this case and still does. In honor of Polly, please use her story as a way to talk to your children about sex offenders, strangers, and what to do in the case of an abduction. Polly’s parents set up pollyklaas.org which has a FREE Child Safety Kit you can order that includes ways to collect fingerprints, DNA, medical records, and more in case your child ever goes missing. It also has the “what if” game which helps you start these discussions with children of all ages.

