Ashley Tisdale Just Teased That She’s Making An Announcement Next Week

It was in 2009 that Ashley Tisdale released her last album, Guilty Pleasure.

Since then, her fans have been starving for new music and they are finally going to get it, with her upcoming album Symptoms, which will be released later on this year.

Now, when does the new album come out, you ask? Well a fan on Twitter asked the same question, and Tisdale responded by saying “announcement coming next week.”

Announcement coming next week! https://t.co/l46H1LIwmW — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 22, 2019

Based on Tisdale’s response most are speculating that the announcement will be the official release date but we will have to see.

Tisdale dropped a new song called, “Love Me & Let Me Go” and the video is smoking hot, check it out below:

