This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge Watch All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

Avengers: Endgame poster

Source: Disney/Marvel / Disney/Marvel

Got some time to kill before Avengers: Endgame? One company wants to pay you to binge-watch every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the April 26 blockbuster!

CableTV.com says it’s making the offer to fans who are not only willing to watch all 20 films (excluding “Captain Marvel”) back-to-back leading up to Endgame AND you can live-tweet your experience!

If you’re well-aware or in the know then you know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) doesn’t really start until the 2008 Iron Man film. That means none of the three Fantastic Four movies, the 2003 Hulk movie with Eric Bana or the FIVE Spider-Man films that came before Spider-Man: Homecoming. Want the proper list? Here you go:

  • “Iron Man”
  • “The Incredible Hulk”
  • “Iron Man 2”
  • “Thor”
  • “Captain America: The First Avenger”
  • “The Avengers”
  • “Iron Man 3”
  • “Thor: The Dark World”
  • “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy”
  • “Avengers: Age of Ultron”
  • “Ant-Man”
  • “Captain America: Civil War”
  • “Doctor Strange”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
  • “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
  • “Thor: Ragnarok”
  • “Black Panther”
  • “Avengers: Infinity War”
  • “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Good luck!

This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge Watch All 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies was originally published on radionowhouston.com

