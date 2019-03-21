Post Malone has been one of my favorite celebrities to interview. He gives off so much chill, positive energy. He’s a dude who just likes to laugh and have a good time. His personality definitely shows in his new video “Wow.” Check it out below:
Tori Kelly Shines In Houston
10 photos Launch gallery
Tori Kelly Shines In Houston
1. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 1 of 10
2. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 2 of 10
3. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 3 of 10
4. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 4 of 10
5. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 5 of 10
6. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 6 of 10
7. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 7 of 10
8. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 8 of 10
9. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 9 of 10
10. Tori Kelly - Wortham CenterSource:Radio One Houston 10 of 10
Post Malone Shares What An Average Day Is Like In New “Wow” Video was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours