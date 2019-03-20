We live in an age where everybody is trying to gain followers and attention on social media. Personally, I hate this new world we live in. I would love to go back to the days where our lives where more private. I want to go back to the days where we cherished moments and were able to tell others about our experiences (as opposed to telling them to “go look at our page” smh). I’m hoping that MY dream …comes true!

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston 10 photos Launch gallery Tori Kelly Shines In Houston 1. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 1 of 10 2. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 2 of 10 3. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 3 of 10 4. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 4 of 10 5. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 5 of 10 6. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 6 of 10 7. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 7 of 10 8. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 8 of 10 9. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 10 10. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston Tori Kelly Shines In Houston Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

Here’s The Secret To Going Viral On Instagram! [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com