Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” was stuck in my head all last week. I was lowkey shook when I was on youtube and came across a video of Tori Kelly & Ally Brooke covering it.

I’ve had the pleasure of hanging out with both of them, so it was cool to see them on the stage together.

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too.

Watch Tori Kelly & Ally Brooke Cover Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com