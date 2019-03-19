Entertainment News
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge Film With Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart And More

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is about to head to the big screen.

According to Deadline, the Bronx rapper is set to make her feature film debut in a film called Hustlers featuring Keke PalmerLili ReinhartJulia StilesJennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. The film is a stripper revenge flick from Lorene Scafaria and is based on a New York Magazine article from 2016.

The premise? “A crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

The film begins shooting in New York City later this week.

Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge Film With Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart And More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

