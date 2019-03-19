Radio One Exclusives
Watch The Full Trailer For 'Toy Story 4' [TRAILER]

The Guide To The 50 Films Every Child Should See Before They Grow Up Has Been Created

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Prepare your heart strings because the official trailer to Toy Story 4 is here!

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Jesse and the rest of the gang are back for an all-new adventure! Woody (Tom Hanks) and company are with their new owner Bonnie after Andy passed them onto her after the conclusion of Toy Story 3. In the trailer released Tuesday morning, the cowboy is adjusting to life with Bonnie when he reveals to the other toys that their new owner made a brand new friend at school” Forky (Tony Hale), a spork with glued on google eyes, a clay mouth and tiny pipe cleaner arms.

“Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now,” Woody explains. “We all have to make sure nothing happens to him.”

Well, there’s a problem with that. Forky knows he’s a fork and is supposed to be used for food – not as a child’s play toy. “I am not a toy! I was made for soup, salad – maybe chili. And then the trash!” he exclaims before jumping out of the family RV, forcing Woody to go on a whole adventure where he rediscovers his love interest Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and juggles with the fight to return to Bonnie or be free.

“I was made to help a child. I don’t remember it ever being this hard,” he says. Watch the full trailer below and check out Toy Story 4 when it arrives in theaters on June 21!

Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’ [TRAILER] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

