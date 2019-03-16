Earlier today, TMZ got word that Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, tried to kill herself. “Paris Jackson was hospitalized Saturday after she attempted suicide — and family sources tell us it’s due in large to the fallout from Leaving Neverland,” the story read.

Paris took to Twitter to deny the incident and called the publication liars.

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

While it’s unclear now why Paris may have been hospitalized if it wasn’t for attempted suicide, it was originally reported that she slit her wrists and was being closely monitored by a team of doctors, and now her team at home.

The news comes days after it was reported that she and her brothers were considering filing a lawsuit against Wade Robinson and James Safechuck who were subjects of the new Leaving Neverland documentary that accused Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse.

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: