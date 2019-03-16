Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt

Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Earlier today, TMZ got word that Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, tried to kill herself. “Paris Jackson was hospitalized Saturday after she attempted suicide — and family sources tell us it’s due in large to the fallout from Leaving Neverland,” the story read. 

Paris took to Twitter to deny the incident and called the publication liars. 

While it’s unclear now why Paris may have been hospitalized if it wasn’t for attempted suicide, it was originally reported that she slit her wrists and was being closely monitored by a team of doctors, and now her team at home. 

The news comes days after it was reported that she and her brothers were considering filing a lawsuit against Wade Robinson and James Safechuck who were subjects of the new Leaving Neverland documentary that accused Michael Jackson of child sexual abuse. 

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 9 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 9 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 10 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 11 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 12 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close