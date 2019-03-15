National
HomeNational

Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4 Arrested

Leave a comment
TURKEY-NEW ZELAND-ATTACK-DEMO

Source: OZAN KOSE / Getty

At least 49 people are dead after a pair of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers.

The deadliest attack occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch. At least 30 people were killed there. In addition to the dead, more than 20 people were seriously wounded.

Police have arrested four people and defused explosive devices in what they’re calling a carefully planned attack against migrants and refugees.

They’re not releasing names of any of the suspects. But, a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. He said he was a 28-year-old white Australian.

President Donald Trump has tweeted in response to the attack.

Source: Associated Press

Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4 Arrested was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 9 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 9 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 11 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 12 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close