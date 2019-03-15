Tragic news to report as Louis Tomlinson‘s sister, Félicité aka Figgy has passed away. She was only 18.

TMZ reports that the teenaged sister of Tomlinson passed away Wednesday in her studio apartment in London after suffering a heart attack. Paramedics attempted to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources, Félicité had no warning signs and they knew of no prior history of heart trouble. She had recently quit drinking and smoking cigarettes.

When the Tomlinson siblings were spotted together in London, the two were almost inseparable and had quite the bond. Louis is the oldest of his 7 siblings.

He’s currently with family right now and is said to be absolutely devastated over the news. He just lost his mother to cancer in December 2016 when she was only 43 years old.

Félicité was a fashion designer and was planning to publish a book of her own poetry.

RELATED: Louis Tomlinson Shares Heartbreaking New Song About His Late Mom, “Two Of Us” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Passes Away At Age 18 After A Heart Attack was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: