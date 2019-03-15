Lizzo To Headline Indy Pride Festival 2019 In June!

Pride is coming and this year’s Indy Pride Festival could be the best one yet!

On Friday morning, Indy Pride announced that this year’s festival will include a LIVE performance from rapper, singer and flutist, Lizzo!

If that’s not enough, this year’s line-up will also include performances by Dev, Monet x Change, Big Dipper, Guitonsky, Blair St. Clair and Chi Chi Devayne. You may remember, Chi Chi DeVayne and Monet x Change as fierce competitors on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Festival tickets are on sale now for $5 and children 12 and under will be admitted to the Festival for free when accompanied by an adult.

Rain or shine, the 2019 Indy Pride Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8th at Military Park.

Indy Pride Festival is considered to be the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people in Indiana and one of the largest in the Midwest after being voted #1 Outdoor Festival by NUVO multiple times.

So mark your calendars for June 8th and get ready to have a spectacular time, make new friends and memories, and show your Pride!

For more information, please click here.

