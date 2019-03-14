Indianapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade + Tent Party Details

The 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is upon us and we want to make sure you have all the details!

The parade is scheduled to begin a1 11:30a.m. and end around 1:30 p.m.

The parade will start on North and Pennsylvania streets before heading south to Ohio Street and will end at Meridian and Vermont streets.

If you’re not the parade type, no worries because the Parade Tent Party will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pennsylvania and North streets.

Admission is free, plus the tents are heated with a beer garden and food trucks.

According to the Indy Star, this year’s parade will offer marching bands, floats, balloons, the 500 Festival princesses, VIP dignitaries, Irish dancers and more, including 90 units and more than 2,000 people.

For more details on the parade, click here.

SOURCE: Indy Star

