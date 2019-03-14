Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade + Tent Party Details

Leave a comment
2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Source: Lauren Beasley / Radio One Indy

The 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is upon us and we want to make sure you have all the details!

The parade is scheduled to begin a1 11:30a.m. and end around 1:30 p.m.

The parade will start on North and Pennsylvania streets before heading south to Ohio Street and will end at Meridian and Vermont streets.

If you’re not the parade type, no worries because the Parade Tent Party will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pennsylvania and North streets.

Admission is free, plus the tents are heated with a beer garden and food trucks.

According to the Indy Star, this year’s parade will offer marching bands, floats, balloons, the 500 Festival princesses, VIP dignitaries, Irish dancers and more, including 90 units and more than 2,000 people.

For more details on the parade, click here.

SOURCE: Indy Star

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 9 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 11 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 12 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close