BTS To Perform On ‘SNL’

The boys are coming to Saturday night!

BTS will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 13. The episode will be hosted by Emma Stone and the performance comes one day after the band releases their Map Of The Soul: Persona album.

Soon after the conclusion of SNL, the boys are heading on their North American tour to support the album. Sadly, there is no stadium date in Houston but our fingers are crossed for it to happen!

*casually leaves this here* pic.twitter.com/OMqDpKQlbD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2019

Fans, of course, reacted as you’d expect: overly excited.

BTS ARE SO SO FUNNY LIKE SOME OF THE MOST FUNNIEST PEOPLE ON THIS PLANET,,,,AND IF THEY SOMEHOW HAVE BTS PARTICIPATE IN A SKIT ON SNL…DO YALL REALIZE HOW NOT ONLY HUGE THIS IS BUT ALSO…HOW ABSOLUTELY FUNNY THEY'D MAKE IT??? — yoongi💗 (@jiminrnb) March 13, 2019

ONE MONTH TILL BTS HAS THEIR COMEBACK STAGE IN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. THAT'S SO SOON WTF NOBODY'S READY #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/SarSs4GGuF — BًTS CB STAGE ON SNL (@liveterns) March 13, 2019

