BTS To Perform On ‘SNL’

The boys are coming to Saturday night!
BTS will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 13. The episode will be hosted by Emma Stone and the performance comes one day after the band releases their Map Of The Soul: Persona album.
Soon after the conclusion of SNL, the boys are heading on their North American tour to support the album. Sadly, there is no stadium date in Houston but our fingers are crossed for it to happen!
Fans, of course, reacted as you’d expect: overly excited.
