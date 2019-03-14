The New Trailer For “Avengers: Endgame” Is Officially Here [VIDEO]

Marvel just dropped our latest look at Avengers: Endgame and it’s making us wish it was April already!

The new trailer has the same theme as the previous but this trailer does include plenty of new footage that includes Hawkeye, Black Widow, Rocket, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Captain America. Plus if that’s not enough, at the end of the trailer we see the heroes in their new armor suits.

As part of the release of the new trailer, Marvel also shared the poster for the highly anticipated film, which is epic!

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th, 2019.

The Latest:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: