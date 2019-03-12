BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’

We may be in line for yet another BTS Takeover!
The supergroup consisting of Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin have announced that their brand new album, Map of the Soul: Persona will drop April 12th, right before they go on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself worldwide tour! Pre-orders for the album will begin tomorrow (March 13) for fans who want to purchase the album ahead of time.
Persona will be the first BTS release since Love Yourself: Answer which ended their Love Yourself trilogy and wound up No. 1 on the Billboard 200!
Know who else was excited about the news of a new album? The BTS Army of course!
