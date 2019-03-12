Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’

Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

We may be in line for yet another BTS Takeover!

The supergroup consisting of Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin have announced that their brand new album, Map of the Soul: Persona will drop April 12th, right before they go on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself worldwide tour! Pre-orders for the album will begin tomorrow (March 13) for fans who want to purchase the album ahead of time.

Persona will be the first BTS release since Love Yourself: Answer which ended their Love Yourself trilogy and wound up No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Know who else was excited about the news of a new album? The BTS Army of course!

RELATED: BTS Presents Best R&B Album At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: BTS At The Grammys: What Is The Biggest Band In The World Going To Do?

RELATED: BTS and Steve Aoki Team Up For New Collab, “Waste It On Me” [NEW MUSIC]

BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 8 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 9 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 11 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 11 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 12 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close