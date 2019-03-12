We may be in line for yet another BTS Takeover!

The supergroup consisting of Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, and Jin have announced that their brand new album, Map of the Soul: Persona will drop April 12th, right before they go on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself worldwide tour! Pre-orders for the album will begin tomorrow (March 13) for fans who want to purchase the album ahead of time.

Persona will be the first BTS release since Love Yourself: Answer which ended their Love Yourself trilogy and wound up No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Know who else was excited about the news of a new album? The BTS Army of course!

seokjin was wearing a shirt that has the word “persona” on it and guess from what era this was from…. DNA, i have no words pic.twitter.com/PhUVUZelX1 — ً (@glowinguk) March 11, 2019

jin walking around in that persona shirt knowing that we would look back when they announced this album pic.twitter.com/RjxsdDZvQS — lourdes ariane 🦕 (@arianeee565) March 11, 2019

BTS COMEBACK, COMEBACK STAGE, NEW MUSIC VIDEO, NEW SONGS, A WHOLE NEW ALBUM.. LET ME TELL YOU I AINT READY pic.twitter.com/0dQkyL6WQr — 𝔪𝔢𝔩 💫 (@savageejikook) March 11, 2019

Congratulations to Map of the soul: Persona on winning album of the year at every award show ever pic.twitter.com/9MDtQDyJoh — ᶠʳᵃᶰᶜᵉˢᶜᵃ♡ʲᵏ (@stxrryjeon) March 11, 2019

RELATED: BTS Presents Best R&B Album At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

RELATED: BTS At The Grammys: What Is The Biggest Band In The World Going To Do?

RELATED: BTS and Steve Aoki Team Up For New Collab, “Waste It On Me” [NEW MUSIC]

BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: