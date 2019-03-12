Lucy Hale Will Play Katy Keene In The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff

Lucy Hale has landed the lead role in the CW’s Riverdale musical spinoff, Katy Keene.
The Pretty Little Liars alum confirmed the news on social media Monday, writing on Instagram, “Well I’m slightly freaking out ! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting.”
Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery in the Freeform teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” and recently for her role in horror thriller “Truth or Dare.”
The spinoff, which follows the lives of four iconic Archie Comics characters in their 20s as they chase their dreams in New York City, was given a pilot order in January. Hale’s character is described as a bold, big-hearted and independent, who aspires to be a fashion designer.
Hale joins a cast that currently includes Ashleigh Murray, who will continue to portray the character of Josie McCoy.
So congratulations to Lucy Hale!
